Buhari was not attacked in Kano – Tinubu blasts PDP

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed speculations by opposition political parties that miscreants attacked President Muhammadu Buhari during his Kano visit on Monday.

Tinubu said Buhari was warmly received in Kano, contrary to speculations by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the alleged attack on Buhari as ‘fake news’ from PDP.

He said the attack on Buhari must have happened only in the mind of PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

Ologunagba had linked the attack on Buhari to Tinubu.

He said the attack on Buhari was treasonable and a sacrilegious assault on national sovereignty.

However, Tinubu said the attack was imagination in the “evil mind” of PDP’s spokesperson.

A statement by Onanuga reads partly: “We are not surprised to read of the imaginary attack on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being peddled by the PDP since the party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling presidential campaign.

“This so-called attack on Buhari must have happened only in the fertile imagination of the PDP National Publicity Secretary.

“Buhari was warmly received in Kano State by the good people and government of the state where he commissioned eight hugely impactful projects.”