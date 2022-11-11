Cardi B, Offset And Quavo Attend Takeoff’s Wake

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake.

Quavo, who was at the scene when Takeoff was shot, has yet to speak out about his nephew’s death.

Offset subtly paid tribute to his cousin by changing his Instagram profile photo to one of the late rapper last week.

