Casemiro Has Never Cheated On Me – Wife

The wife of Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro has come out to blast rumours that the footballer had an affair with a model who worked in a chocolate shop. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it is best for journalists to investigate their sources really well before putting news out because she knows for a fact that her husband has never cheated on her.

Her words, “Oh man, really? Best to investigate your sources first, I just look around and know it’s not him.”

