Chaos Erupts at Mararaba Junction as Protesters and Hoodlums Block Roads, Burn Tyres

The popular Mararaba junction in Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, descended into chaos on Thursday as angry protesters and hoodlums blocked the road and set tyres on fire.

The protesters, wielding placards and leaves, hindered motorists from accessing the road, creating significant disruptions.

Fully armed officers and men of the Nigeria Police were seen attempting to control the situation as residents fled in various directions.

All plazas, shops, motor parks along the roads, and the popular Mararaba market remained closed in response to the unrest.

The protest organizers are calling for several demands, including the reversal of the fuel price hike, restoration of affordable electricity tariffs, and reduction of import duties to previous rates.

They are also demanding the reversal of hikes in tertiary education fees by many institutions, full transparency and accountability in governance, public disclosure and reduction of public officials’ salaries and allowances, and the establishment of an emergency fund to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).