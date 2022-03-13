Chelsea Can’t Stop Winning Now – Mason Mount

Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount has come out to say that the club needs to keep winning. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very difficult to ignore the current situation outside of the pitch, but the players have to remain focused for future games.

Mount added that he is always happy when he scores for the club, but collective victory is the goal.

His words, “Most important is the win. For me personally to score it feels good,”

“The more numbers I get the happier I am and I’m obviously happy with the win too.”

“You can’t really avoid it [the Abramovich talk] as there’s a lot going on. We have to focus on what we do on the pitch. We had a game today and that was the only thing we could focus on.”

“We did that today so now it’s about Sunday [against Newcastle]. You try not to look too much into it. There are teams pushing. I don’t know how many games have been played but they’re coming and we have to stay focused to keep going up. It might be difficult to get second but that’s our goal and we need to keep pushing for that.”