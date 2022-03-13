Chelsea Has A Plane To Travel To Lille – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that he will personally drive his Chelsea squad to France for their Champions League clash against Lille if necessary. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the club has a personal plane that can be flown over to France for the clash, but even if there was no plane, he is ready to take his players by road.

Tuchel, however, added that if it is impossible to go by road, Chelsea football club will use the train.

His words, “No, my last information is that we have a plane, that we can go by plane and come back by plane.”

“If not we go by train, if not we go by bus – if not, I drive a seven-seater! And I will do. Mark my words I will do; I will arrive there.”

“If you’d asked me 20 or 30 years ago if I would join a Champions League match at the sideline and what I was willing to do I would have said okay, when do I have to be where.”

“And why should this change. I will be there, we will be there.”