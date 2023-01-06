Diego Simeone Told Atletico Madrid Defenders That Only Prayer Stops Messi – Trippier

Newcastle defender, Kieran Trippier has come out to say that Diego Simeone had only one word of advice when it came to trying to stop Lionel Messi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is simply impossible to stop the Argentine when you come up against him, and Diego Simoene always told his Atletico Madrid players to pray to keep him in check.

Trippier added that he hopes more English players will embrace the challenge of playing in Spain in the future.

His words, “You can’t to be fair,”

“It’s funny because obviously Simeone was the manager [and] they are both Argentinian. Even he would say before the meetings, just basically ‘pray.’ You just can’t do anything. You can’t organise or set up to stop him because he’s that unique.”

On playing in Spain, “Hopefully many more English players do it because I learned so much experience playing out there with Simeone,”

“I learned a lot about myself as well. Go out and enjoy the game, go and enjoy the life out in Spain, the food, the weather. It was an incredible couple of years.”