Chelsea Will Be A Confident Team In The UCL – Pulisic

Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic has come out to say that the Blues should be feared in the UCL. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, CFC will be out for payback when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League after their elimination against the Spanish club last season.

Pulisic added that Chelsea are a confident team and the players know they can do some damage in the UCL.

His words, “It seems like we have played them every year I have been here so it is a big team, we are excited, have beaten them in the past and are ready for the challenge.”

“It could have gone either way for sure [in last season’s defeat]. We want some payback and hopefully beat them. You have to beat some good teams if you want to win the Champions League so we are ready for it.”

“We are a confident team, we know we have good enough players to do some damage in this competition.”