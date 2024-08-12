Chelsea Will Have A Successful Season – Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca has come out to say that he remains hopeful of a successful season with the club. This is coming despite their poor pre-season performances, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can see clear results from his work at the club thus far, and he believes the team will do well once the season starts.

He added that he expects Chelsea players to get better with time, and then improvement will be obvious eventually.

His words, “Absolutely we can see clear results from our work. Today we could see that we tried to keep the ball. Inter are special at defending, but for sure the team is already doing well. It’s the most important thing, for sure. With time this team is going to get better and better. We started just one month ago so I can see clearly that the team is improving.”

WOW.

Chelsea Football Club is an English professional football club based in Fulham, West London. Founded in 1905, they play their home games at Stamford Bridge.

The club competes in the Premier League, the top division of English football. They won their first major honour, the League championship, in 1955. The club won the FA Cup for the first time in 1970, their first European honour, the Cup Winners’ Cup, in 1971, and became the third English club to win the Club World Cup in 2022.

On 7 May 2022, Chelsea confirmed that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, to acquire the club. The group was later known as BlueCo.

The UK government approved the £4.25bn takeover, ending Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of the club. Bruce Buck, who served as chairman since 2003, was replaced by Boehly, while long-serving club director and de facto sporting director Marina Granovskaia left, as did Petr Čech from the role of technical and performance advisor.