Chelsea’s Big Squad Needs To Be Addressed – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to insist his squad remains hungry for success this season despite obvious struggles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he agrees that some of his players are currently lacking in confidence, but he is doing his very best to improve his players individually and collectively.

Lampard added that it no longer matters how Chelsea ended up with a big squad, but it is clear it needs addressing.

His words, “I think maybe when some players are lacking confidence then it can be seen as a hunger thing. When you are a yard short, you are just a yard short. Or when you are receiving the ball and not confident, you take your first touch backwards. That can sometimes feel like a hunger or lack of passion thing but I don’t feel that. I feel like the players are hungry to be successful as Chelsea players.”

“At the minute, it has been mostly conversations and meetings than training pitch stuff. Training pitch stuff was all pretty walkthrough and low level because of the [tiredness] in the legs.”

“It is more about speaking to the players individually. When we do get the chance to work, I think the team needs some physical work. I think that’s important for us because at this level you have to be right on the limit and we are not on the limit right now. I think that can be a capacity thing with the players for whatever reason. It doesn’t matter how we got there but it needs to be addressed now.”