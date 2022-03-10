Chidinma Ojukwu Must Be Dating One Of The Prison Officials – Reno Omokri

Ex Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to say that heads should roll in the Nigerian Prison Center for allowing murder suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu to participate in a beauty pageant at the Kirikiri prison. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, prison should be a place of punishment and rehabilitation, so he doesn’t understand why the warders in charge will allow it to be turned into a place of entertainment.

Reno added that he wonders how Usifo’s family will feel seeing the news, and he is sure Chidinma Ojukwu has a prison official sugar daddy.

His words, ”Prison is a place of punishment and rehabilitation. Once it becomes a place of fun, the purpose is defeated. How will Usifo’s family feel to see Chidinma prancing about as a beauty queen in prison? Heads should roll, except Chidinma has a prison official sugar zaddy!”

WOW.

Bemigho Reno Omokri (born 1974) is an author and lawyer. Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network. He is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the U.S.

He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja. He is also known for using social media to project the Gospel. Omokri continues to write articles for major newspapers (mainly political OpEd and Christian material).

On August 17, 2017, the Department of State Security attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja but failed. Three days after the failed arrest attempt, the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress, named Omokri, along with former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors Nyesom Wike and Willie Obiano as some of those showing “hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was one of three spokesmen to the former President, and is credited with pioneering the use of social media for political purposes in Nigeria.