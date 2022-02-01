    Login
    I’m Super Grateful To Be Alive And Healthy – Nicole Chikwe

    Nicole Chikwe, wife of Nigerian rapper, Naeto C is celebrating her birthday today. She recently flaunted hot photos on social media, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Naeto C and his family
    According to her, she wants her new age to be good to her and she is very grateful to be alive and healthy.

    Her words, “Today is the birthday of the Pie-In-Chief of the Premium Pie Forces of Nigeria, Africa, and Worldwide??? #33 was incredible, #34 please be good to me. ??”

    “So grateful to be alive and healthy, to be in love, and to be loved so deeply by my family and friends. ?’”
