Civil Group Slams DSS For Freezing Bank Account Ahead of Nationwide Protest

A Civil society organization, The Take-It-Back Movement, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of instructing the freezing of its bank account with a first-generation bank.

The group claims the action is a response to its involvement in the forthcoming nationwide protest.

In a post on its X handle on Friday, the organization described the action as lawless and demanded that the account be unfrozen within 24 hours, threatening legal action against UBA Group if the demand is not met.

“It has now come to our attention that @UBAGroup has frozen our account on the instructions of the DSS over our involvement in the forthcoming protest.

We describe this action as lawless and demand our account be unfrozen immediately within the next 24 hours, without which a legal action will be instituted against @UBAGroup,” the post read.

Reacting to the development, former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, described the situation as a conspiracy against the Nigerian people.

InfoStride News reports that some Nigerians are mobilizing for a nationwide protest slated for August 1 to August 10, 2024.

Tagged #EndBadGovernance, the organizers of the protest have voiced concerns over widespread hunger and inflation in the country.