Club World Cup Title Will Give Real Madrid A Lift – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to insist that he won’t leave the club despite seeing the team’s form dip significantly. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not intend to leave the club anytime soon, unless he gets the sack from his employers.

Ancelotti added that the team is definitely improving and the Club World Cup title will give them a lift this season.

His words, “I’m not leaving here until they kick me out.”

“We are improving and this title is going to give us a boost to fight for everything that remains, which we are going to do.”