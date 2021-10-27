Court grants former Director at Ministry of Petroleum N30 million bail

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has officially granted Ms Grace Taiga, former Director of Legal Services, Ministry of Petroleum Resources a N30 million bail in the multiple fraud case involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

The presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday held that Taiga should meet her bail conditions. He then adjourned the matter to January 17, 2022, for commencement of trial.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Taiga on October 7 on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering offences.

Taiga was arraigned on September 20, 2019 at the FCT high court App for her involvement in the controversial contract Nigeria signed with P&ID in 2018.

Ola Olanipekun(SAN), her lawyer, had filed a bail application on her behalf dated March 18 2021 on the ground of ill health.