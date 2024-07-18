Close Menu
    Court of Appeal Upholds Governor Douye Diri’s Re-Election

    The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Thursday affirmed the decision of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal, which upheld the November 11, 2023, re-election of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

    A three-man panel of the appellate court, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed an appeal seeking to overturn the Tribunal’s decision.

    The Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led three-member tribunal had on May 27 dismissed the petition filed by the APC and its candidate, Timipre Sylva, against Governor Diri’s re-election, citing a lack of merit.

    Governor Douye Diri Of Bayelsa State
    The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to provide any credible evidence to substantiate the allegations they raised against the governorship poll’s outcome.

    The appeal, filed by the APC and Timipre Sylva, was deemed incompetent and an abuse of the court process.

    The panel ruled that the appeal lacked merit and was consequently dismissed.

    The panel explained that there was no cogent legal proof to overturn the earlier judgment of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

