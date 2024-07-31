Court Restricts Hunger Protest to MKO Abiola Stadium

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has restricted participants in the August 1 hunger protest against the federal government to the MKO Abiola Stadium, also known as the National Stadium.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji issued the order on Wednesday in Abuja while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application brought before him by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

In the ex-parte application argued by Chief Ogwu James Onoja, the FCT Minister sought an interim injunction to restrain the five leaders of the protesting groups from gathering or parading along any roadway, streets, offices, and public premises within the FCT between August 1 and 10, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The minister also sought an order mandating security agencies to prevent the protest leaders from gathering or parading along any roadway, office, or public premises within the FCT during the same period.

The minister claimed that while the federal government is not averse to the protest, intelligence and security reports indicated that some elements within the leadership of the protesters intended to use the protest to cause havoc and damage public facilities, block roadways, and disturb public peace.

He added that security agencies advised him that they are not well-equipped to manage any crisis that may arise from the protest on short notice, thus prevention was deemed better.

The minister presented an exhibit from the “Take it Back Movement, FCT,” signed by one Damilare Adenola, which allegedly threatened to invade the Presidential Villa and pull down the outer wires facing the Aso Rock villa during the protest.

The protesters also demanded light and toilet facilities from the FCT for the duration of the protest.

In his ruling, Justice Oriji recognized the protesters’ rights to demonstrate but restricted them to the stadium due to the genuine fears expressed by the minister.

“In light of the above, the court considers it appropriate and expedient to grant an order under the omnibus or general prayer to ensure that the rights of the protesters are guaranteed and that the protest does not negatively or adversely affect the rights of other citizens to move about and to ensure that properties and other public facilities are not destroyed,” the judge held.

The court ordered the 1st to 5th respondents to “use the Moshood Abiola Stadium” only for the protest.

Additionally, the court ordered the service of processes in the suit and the confinement order on the respondents by placing the same in newspapers.

Defendants in the suit include Omoyele Sowore, Damilare Adenola, Adama Ukpabi, Tosin Harsogba, persons unknown, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, the Director General of the State Security Service, the Director General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff as 1st to 12th respondents.