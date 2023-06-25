Cross River: APC suspends chairman over funds misappropriation

The chairman of All Progressives Congress in Utugwang, Utugwang North Ward, in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State, Paul Akpanke, has been suspended.

The suspension was endorsed by the Utugwang ward chairman and his exco.

They accused Akpanke of financial impropriety, misconduct and disregard for party rules and directives.

The suspension was contained in a notice signed by ninety ward executives and addressed to the chapter chairman of the party.

According to the notice of suspension, it takes effect from Friday, June 23, 2023.

The exco members who passed a vote of no confidence on the ward chairman, also accused him of high-handedness as well as inability to move the party forward.

According to them, these were responsible for the abysmal performances of the party in the last general elections.

The suspended ward chairman was also accused of going against some sections of the APC constitution by staying in office for the third consecutive time, with the support of some officials of the past administration.

“Pursuant to Article 26 of the constitution of our great party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, which allows 1/3 of the executive committee of any organ of the party to convey a valid meeting, we write to notify you that in a meeting held on June 23, 2023, and attended by at least, nineteen of the twenty six members of the Ward Executive Committee of Utugwang North, a Vote of No Confidence was passed on the Ward Chairman, Mr. Paul Akpanke”, the notice reads in part.

“Contrary to Article 17 (iii) of APC constitution, which forbids elected or appointed party officers to stay in office for more than two terms, the Utugwang North Ward Chairman has flagrantly disregarded this by perpetuating himself in office for a third term. He is currently serving an illegal third term in office.

“Similarly, in contravention of Article 21 (vi), of the party’s constitution, the Ward Chairman had factionalised the party by refusing to work with his executive Committee and stakeholders in taking critical decisions that concern the party. He created a faction with just two stakeholders who are responsible for the poor performance of the party in the last election. Recall that the party won just three out of the thirteen polling units in the ward.”

They further accused Akpanke of sidelining his exco members and taking unilateral decisions, maintaining that he has always disobeyed lawful party directives to feed the egos of his sponsors”, the suspension notice read in parts.

Efforts to reach Akpanke at the time of filing this report proved abortive as his line was unavailable.