Cross River: PDP Rejects Result, Alleges Irregularities In Ogoja-Yala Bye-election

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has maintained that in rejecting the outcome of last weekend’s Ogoja-Yala Federal Constituency bye-election, the party shall also be proceeding to Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the INEC result, which declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Jude Ngaji winner.

In an interview with the media, Ikem said they are only waiting for the APC to prove them wrong, and they will proceed to the tribunal to establish their facts.

He said, “We’ll further show how the APC state chairman was at his polling unit with armed, masked men, and how they intimidated and scared voters away!”

The PDP chairman claimed that ‘massive malpractices’ had characterised the bye-election, including continuous shooting at polling units by Sting Force, a personal security outfit of the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade.

According to him, they had even told INEC on the spot that they were rejecting the result of the bye-election.

“Our party agent, Mr. Jimmy Aninege, clearly told the Returning Officer that we reject the results, because massive malpractices characterized the process and particularly, that the votes declared did not accord with the accreditation recorded in the BVAS machines as required under the Amended Electoral Act, recently signed into law.”

Publicity Secretary of APC, Erasmus Ekpang, however, dismissed their protest, saying PDP committed the worst electoral offences.