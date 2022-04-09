Crystal Palace Will Keep Aiming To Progress Individually And Collectively – Vieira

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has come out to urge his boys to continue their good form in the EPL. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects his players to always have their feet on the ground and the challenge remains for them to find the kind of consistency that he has always wanted.

Vieira added that the aim of his team remains to always progress individually and collectively.

His words, “We always have our feet on the ground,”

“We were really pleased with the performance against Arsenal, but the challenge for us is to find this kind of consistency that we’ve been talking about – to try and repeat those kinds of games and those kinds of performances.”

“We can still finish below the ninth position. Our aim is always to progress individually and collectively. We have to finish as high as we can. We have to look at our performance game after game.”

“It’s about progressing as a team. There’s still a lot of departments in the game we need to improve. There’s a lot of details in our game we want to improve.”

“There will be hard work and concentration from the players until the end of the season, and I don’t have any doubt about that.”