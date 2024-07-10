CUPP Criticizes President Tinubu’s Creation of New Ministry of Livestock Development

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock Development, calling it a waste of resources and a duplication of the existing Ministry of Agriculture.

President Tinubu announced the establishment of the new ministry on Tuesday, citing the ongoing crisis between farmers and herders across the country.

In a statement signed by its national secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, CUPP described the creation of the new ministry as a “political juxtaposition and financial misadventure.”

“It is imperative to carefully analyze the rationale behind the creation of such a ministry and assess whether it aligns with the country’s overarching agricultural development goals,” Ameh stated.

He questioned whether the new ministry would address the specific needs and challenges facing the livestock sector or if its establishment was merely a political maneuver lacking substantial substance.

Ameh urged the President to strengthen the livestock department under the existing Ministry of Agriculture and ensure proper supervision.

“Furthermore, stakeholders should closely monitor the functions and activities of the Ministry of Livestock to ensure that it complements rather than undermines the existing Ministry of Agriculture,” he added.

Ameh emphasized the importance of transparency in decision-making processes and accountability in resource allocation to evaluate the effectiveness of the new ministry.

He asserted that the true test of the ministry’s worth would lie in its ability to positively impact the livelihoods of livestock farmers and contribute meaningfully to the agricultural sector’s growth and development.

He also warned that the duplication of efforts and resources could create inefficiencies and confusion within the government’s infrastructure.

Ameh highlighted the need for the government to prioritize the needs of its citizens and ensure that public resources are utilized effectively for the greater good.

“The perceived lack of attention towards the common man raises questions about the government’s commitment to serving its people,” he said, further criticizing the disregard of the Orosonya report, which underscores a disconnect between governance and accountability.

“It is crucial for governments to prioritize transparency, accountability, and efficiency in their decision-making processes to ensure the effective delivery of services to all citizens.

By addressing these concerns, governments can demonstrate their commitment to good governance and earn the trust of the people they serve,” Ameh concluded.