    Login
    Subscribe

    Cute Abiola Is In Our Custody For Breaching the Armed Forces Social Media Policy – Nigerian Navy

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    The Nigerian Navy has come out to debunk claims that one of its personnel, who is also a popular comedian, Cute Abiola is missing. This was recently revealed in a statement released by Suleman Dahun on behalf of the Chief of Navy Staff, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Cute Abiola
    Cute Abiola

    According to him, contrary to reports, the comedian is currently in custody for breaching the Armed forces social media policy.

    It read,

    Cute Abiola
    Cute Abiola

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News