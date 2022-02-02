Cy4Luv Is Not Satisfied With My Pocket – Husband

Lagos socialite a.k.a Cy4Luv has been blasted by her husband, Yomi for going online to beg for birthday gifts. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, her action is very disgraceful, especially because he bought her a Maserati truck to celebrate the same birthday.

He added that he also buys expensive items like Rolex and Apple watches, Hermes bags for her regularly, and she is simply ungrateful by not being satisfied with his pocket.

WOW.