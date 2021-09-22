Dakuku Dissects, Provides Insider Perspectives in Eze’s Book On Amaechi

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, who authors a book on Amaechi; commends Hon. Brown, Prof Ugboma, Prof Agu, Others for Unusual Editorial Work; and feels elated for the privilege to do a detailed and expository book on his friend, associate and Political Leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and extraordinary Minister of Transportation.

Eze discloses the work captures in rich detail, the past and present legacies, development model and political beau ideal of Amaechi.

Dr Dakuku Peterside, a close ally and confidant of Chief Eze, wrote the book’s classical exordium.

Chief Eze’s irresistibly appealing and succinct proem of Dr. Dakuku Peterside exposes more facts about the Niger Delta rare breed and composite gentleman;

“My friend and brother, Dr. Dakuku Adolphus Peterside, is a composite of the class of well-bred and consummate politician from the Niger Delta region who has earned himself a pride of place and found his niche in public administration as the most outstanding Commissioner of Works on the books of Rivers State. An erstwhile member of the Federal House of Representatives and mannerly gentleman, Dr. Peterside, was the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State, in the 2015 general elections. He served meritoriously as Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and emerged the first Nigerian to head the Association of African Maritime Administrators (AAMA); a strategic regional body set up to harness the potentials of the African Maritime Industry, with a view to strengthening cooperation at the regional, continental and international levels in harmonizing policies and goals necessary for the growth of the African Maritime Sector. He is the author of the bestseller; ‘Strategic Turnaround’, a book that centres on the transformational change in an African maritime administration.

Dakuku once exclaimed; “Always VINTAGE EZE, like no other. I challenge anybody in the land today. No Journalist has as much information on anybody like Chief EZE C EZE. Chief EZE is, without doubt, a repository of knowledge”.

Dakuku’s affirmative exclamation as captured above simply lends credence to the widely held view that Eze is the repertoire of contemporary standards in literary mechanics.

Thus, one needs no further exposition to quickly align with the opinion of the reading public and leading proponents of truth, who have described the former nPDP Spokesman, as the numero uno in contemporary journalism.

Describing the project as pure inspiration, Eze said he was spurred by the exigency of the need and public yearn to educate the world on certain crucial issues about Amaechi that may be missing in the public domain.

“Those facts and many more espouse the common inclination and popular demand made upon me, to assist Nigerians with the responsibility of unearthing some hidden facts about the life and politics of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, an enigma whose model of leadership and public service is an archetype of its own and qualifies for a study”.

Emphasising the need to preserve the legacies of the most outstanding Minister in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure as Governor is known to be the golden age of governance in Rivers State, a respected youth leader, Mr. Chris Joseph, demanded thus, “Chief Eze, after reading series of highly educative and expository articles on Amaechi, I wish to suggest that all these write-ups be compiled in a book for future reference and for students of Government”.

The litany of cheering reactions and glee of accolades that accompany Eze’s daily media engagements are testamentary to the efficacy of his works in criticizing societal ills and tackling undesirable events, with the view to restoring sanity in the society.

Below is the classical prefatory remark of Dr. Dakuku Peterside, on the Book;

“Recording events and important milestones for posterity started before formal writing in Mesopotamia (present-day Iraq), where the use of cuneiform was prominent between 3400 and 3300 BC, and shortly afterwards in Egypt at around 3200 BC. The realisations that human memory is short and passage of information from one generation to another is unreliable were the primary reasons for this art form.

Record keeping later evolved to literature. And the earliest literary authors recorded events for people to understand why some actions and inactions took place, the evolution of events, and the socio-cultural and political functions of political gladiators and groups. This development led to our ability to reminisce constructively and deconstruct vital lessons from historical events whilst preserving important information.

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, by this seminal work, has followed this tradition. He has fused the past with the present to create a compelling written documentary about one great political figure of contemporary Nigeria.

For the first time, somebody has looked at classified and unclassified documents, speeches, biographies, newspaper commentaries, and as a participant-observer to document the remarkable life and leadership of Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

More importantly, these events have been put in perspective by someone who was and still is an active participant in the events that defined the politics of Nigeria in the first two decades of the 21st century. This book is a rare collection of essential facts, hitherto not available to most persons who are interested in knowing the truth about the political developments around Rt Hon C. R. Amaechi.

Vintage Eze, through this book, provides a wealth of knowledge and insights about how the master political leader in CR Amaechi was able to navigate political landmines and rose to the pinnacle of leadership. Chief Eze’s account provides stories that have not been told before in this way and at the same time brings clues that make the total picture clear.

This book essentially is a new perspective and a compelling first-hand authentic story that only a master storyteller can share.

Chief Eze, through this work, has taken us through the most significant highlights of the Rotimi Amaechi personae in public life. This account is outside the imagination of those who thought they have information on the Amaechi years.

Chief Eze brings a fresh dimension that clarifies and takes the reader to the inner recesses of how Rt Hon Amaechi accomplished excellent results despite artificial roadblocks and other challenges.

By reading this book, I am sure you will understand how others view Rt Hon Amaechi and what makes him loved, respected, dreaded and appreciated. Most importantly it will be for you as it was for me the beginning of a deeper exploration of the quintessential C R Amaechi.

Few persons are more qualified to document Rt Hon Amaechi’s impactful and definitive leadership than Chief Eze. He is a prolific commentator on national and international issues, an accomplished journalist, an excellent reporter of events, stepped in background facts not available to any other storyteller, opinion moulder and people’s advocate.

Chief Eze started reporting on the Amaechi journey of transformational leadership before becoming a political colossus and a national leader of stature. In his days as Governor of Rivers State, as Director-General of President Buhari’s Campaign Organization and as Minister of Transportation, Chief Eze was there through his numerous battles. He has access to all the political gladiators that no other person within the political ranks has.

Most importantly, He acts out of conviction and deep understanding of the complex web of events that shaped critical historical events in the life of CR Amaechi.

Finally, I thank chief Eze for giving me the privilege to read his book before others and an even more incredible honour to write the foreword.” Dakuku Peterside PhD, Author of Strategic Turnaround, Story of a government agency; turnaround expert, leadership Coach and columnist.

Eze expressed his unalloyed appreciation to Amaechi for all his support and encouragement in ensuring that I didn’t give up on embarking on such a gigantic project.

Conforming to the words of Jacques Maritain when he stated that “gratitude is the most exquisite form of courtesy,” Eze expressed deep appreciation to the Editorial Team, comprising of Prof. Innocent Agu, Mr. Bekee Anyalechi, a seasoned and respected Journalist; Barr. Ogechukwu Okparanta, a very young, vibrant and brilliant Lawyer; and of course, my good friend and brother Prof. Nwankwo, for their massive supports and contributions in raising the bar of the book.

Eze also applauded Hon. Onari Brown, the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), whom he described as a true brother, for his support and for providing an extraordinary laptop to facilitate works on the book as well as Prof. Henry Ugboma, the CMD of UPTH, whose inputs and contributions he said, must not go unnoticed.

As the work nears completion, Eze is optimistic that the book will surely see the light of day not minding the obvious obstacles, God willing.