Darwin Nunez Uses His Speed In Attack And Defense – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that Darwin Nunez is a handful and a proper threat for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Uruguayan striker is getting close to the form he was bought for, and the latest goal he scored that was ruled out by VAR was a super reaction and a brilliant finish.

Klopp added that Nunez uses his speed very well in both attack and defence, and he can only improve.

His words, “He is really getting there. Everybody can see. He’s just a handful and a proper threat. The goal he ‘scored’ was a super reaction and a super finish. The runs he had, one again down the line and in the end the cross doesn’t arrive, but pretty similar to the Everton goal. Using his speed in both directions, offensively and defensively, it’s really good. He’s still a young boy. Everybody can see he will get there, no doubt about that. But for us he’s already super important.”