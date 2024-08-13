Deadly Collision on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Claims 12 Lives

Tragedy struck on Tuesday afternoon as a catastrophic road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people.

The incident occurred around 3:14 pm near Malo Ogere and involved a white Mazda bus with the registration number DDA733XA.

The crash, which was a single-vehicle accident, has been described as one of the most devastating in recent times.

The bus, carrying 16 people in total, veered off course and crashed into the road divider.

Following the collision, the vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames, leading to a horrific scene.

According to Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, a rescue operation was promptly carried out by the FRSC Ogere Unit Command.

The team faced significant challenges as they worked to manage the aftermath of the accident.

Okpe confirmed that the bus was carrying a mix of passengers: 12 adult males, three adult females, and one female child.

Tragically, 12 of the 16 occupants were burnt beyond recognition, while four male passengers survived but sustained various injuries.

These survivors were taken to Patmag Hospital in Ogere for medical treatment. The severity of their injuries was not detailed, but their condition was described as serious.

The FRSC has attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving, specifically wrongful overtaking by the bus driver.

This manoeuvre led to a loss of control, causing the vehicle to collide with the road divider.

The impact resulted in the bus overturning and subsequently catching fire. This rapid escalation from collision to fire underscores the catastrophic nature of the accident.

The accident has highlighted several critical issues regarding road safety on this major expressway.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s busiest routes, and accidents of this scale raise serious concerns about driving practices and road maintenance.

Authorities are expected to review safety measures and possibly increase patrols and surveillance to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Local communities and road safety advocates are calling for greater enforcement of traffic laws and better driver education to address the root causes of such reckless driving.

There is also a push for improved road infrastructure to help mitigate the risks associated with high-speed travel.

The aftermath of this accident serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of unsafe driving practices.

It also underscores the importance of prompt and effective emergency response in managing such disasters and minimising loss of life.

As the survivors receive medical care and investigations into the cause of the accident continue, the community mourns the significant loss and reflects on the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures.