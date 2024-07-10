Defence Headquarters Uncovers Terrorist Plans to Target Critical Infrastructure

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed intelligence indicating plans by terrorists affiliated with Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to attack the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this during a briefing on the armed forces’ operations on Thursday in Abuja.

“We are aware of some of the plans to target some critical infrastructure in the country.

Accordingly, we have emplaced measures to forestall such plans because some of such plans have been frustrated,’’ Buba stated.

He emphasized that the military and security agencies responsible for safeguarding critical infrastructure have already implemented measures to prevent these attacks.

Buba also urged citizens to assist the military in their fight against terrorists by identifying and reporting collaborators living within their communities.

He stressed the importance of not compromising on security to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“In this fight, citizens must understand that we must never compromise on security; otherwise, everyone’s security will be compromised.

This is a situation that cannot be overemphasized for us to live in safety and security,” Buba said.

He added that the military is determined to make terrorists pay a price for every act of aggression against Nigerian citizens.

“Overall, we have no choice but to fight for the safety and security of our citizens, to safeguard our nation and preserve our way of life as a people,’’ Buba concluded.