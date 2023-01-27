Defenders Suffer Against Dembele – Xavi

Barcelona forward, Ousmane Dembele is one of the best in the world, Xavi has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Dembele has matured a lot since he joined the club, and he hopes to see him maintain his lethal form for a while this season.

Xavi added that it is always clear that defenders suffer they come up against him on the pitch.

His words, “I think Dembele has matured a lot since we took over. We have just given him the tools. He is lethal. We always say when he comes inside, he has to shoot more because he has that quality and he can make the difference in games,”

“You see the faces of the full-backs, they suffer. We have just given him confidence. He has so much potential. I believe in him. I think a lot of this comes down to making the right decisions. He is also enjoying himself and the fans are enjoying him.”

“I am delighted for him because he is a good guy and a good professional. He has turned things around and that is not easy at Barca,”

“He’s the one full of confidence and quality. We try to guide him. For me, he is one of the best in the world in his position. He has so much quality, but from there you have to believe in yourself. At Barca, it’s important to have that mentality to believe that you can influence games.”