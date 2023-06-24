    Login
    Subscribe

    Chief Raymond Dokpesi Laid To Rest In Edo State

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    The final burial ceremony of the founder of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has taken place in Agenebode, Edo State. The ceremony was attended by many politicians including the deputy governor of Edo state, Shuaibu Phillips, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state and others.

    See photo,

    Raymond Dokpesi
    Raymond Dokpesi

    Recall that the media mogul died on May 29 after a protracted illness and he was 71 years old.

    R.I.P.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply