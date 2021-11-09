Dembele’s Contract Renewal Is Priority For Me – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has come out to hail club forward, Ousmane Dembele. He recently revealed that the World Cup-winning winger can be the best player in the world in his position.

According to him, he intends to work closely with the Frenchman at the club because he needs guaranteed high performance from him every match day.

Xavi added that Dembele’s contract renewal is also a priority for him and the club.

His words, “For me, Dembele, he can be the best player in the world in his position.”

“But you have to work with him and demand it. It depends on him, on his mentality, that he is free from injury, that he has high performance levels.”

“His renewal is a priority for me.”