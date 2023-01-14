Demi Lovato’s Album Poster Banned In The UK

An album poster showing Demi Lovato posing on a cushioned crucifix while donning a bondage-style outfit has been banned in the UK for causing offence to Christians. The poster had the headline ‘DEMI LOVATO’ with ‘HOLY FVCK’ – the name of the 30-year-old star’s album written underneath it.

The poster attracted four complaints that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and was irresponsibly placed where children could see it.

The UK‘s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has now said the advert must not reappear on any platform.

