Deontay Wilder Has Choked Me At Least 5 Times Since 2018 – Fiancee

American boxer, Deontay Wilder has been accused of domestic violence by his fiancée, Telli Swift. He has now been granted a restraining order against him, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Wilder has abused her on multiple occasions over the last six years, and he has even choked her at least five times since 2018.

The order requires Wilder to remain at least 100 yards away from Swift and the daughter that they share until June 25 – when both parties will appear in court.

Her words, “I believe Deontay is capable of being physically violent towards me upon his return in June because he has expressed that he is furious with me since April and has been physically abusive with me in the past.”

