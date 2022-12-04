Diversion of LG funds not possible without EFCC, ICPC knowledge – Shehu Sani

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has tackled anti-corruption agencies, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the diversion of local governments allocations to state governments.

Senator Sani raised his concerns on Sunday in a post via his verified Twitter handle.

Recall that the Federal Government recently accused state governors of diverting local governments’ allocations.

The President had at an event on Thursday alleged that some state governors divert allocation to local governments councils sent from the federation account.

However, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State rebuffed the claim by FG, saying it should come out clear by naming the culprits, instead of making a generalized allegation.

Meanwhile, Sani, a popular social critic has taken a different view of the matter, saying it isn’t possible to divert local governments’ allocation without the knowledge of EFCC and ICPC.

He wrote: “It’s impossible to divert local government allocations to state Governments without the knowledge of the anti-corruption agencies.

“No huge sum of money can move within the banking system without their eagle or prying eyes. If they want to stop it they can.”