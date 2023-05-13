Donald Trump Set To Appeal S*xual Abuse Verdict

Ex-US President, Donald Trump is set to appeal after a New York jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming a writer, E Jean Carroll who now says she might sue him for the third time. Trump’s lawyers recently filed a notice of appeal in the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday afternoon, and fans have been reacting.

The team will be filing the appeal on the same day that Carroll said she may sue CNN a third time after Trump made disparaging comments about her in a Wednesday night CNN town hall.

Jean’s lawyer, however, revealed that they have not decided if they will file a new defamation case.

WOW.