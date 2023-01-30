Don’t Blame Gakpo For Liverpool’s Struggles – Robbie Fowler

Cody Gakpo needs a goal to go in off his backside in order to get going for Liverpool, Robbie Fowler has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is absolutely convinced that the Dutchman will come good eventually at LFC because he is still adjusting to a new environment, new league and a new country.

Robbie added that Liverpool’s current struggles is definitely not down to Gakpo, and the entire team is responsible.

His words, “You give him a little bit of time to settle and get used to a new environment, a new league, a new country and I am sure he’ll be a player that we all want to see, scoring goals. I am a striker and I think at one particular point something will bounce in for him. Whether that is off his backside, or off his knee and I know that is an incredibly cliched answer but sometimes you need a bit of luck. That’s not just him but that’s the club as whole, they could all use a little bit of luck at the moment. So it is not on Gakpo, there are others as well. Maybe he has found it tough but there’s no doubt that the work behind the scenes will be continuing.”