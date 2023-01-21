Don’t fall for APC’s last-minute projects – Ogun PDP senatorial candidate warns

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate in Ogun Central, Olumide Aderinokun, has charged Nigerians not to be deceived by the projects executed by the government of the All Progressives Congress a few weeks before the election.

While enlightening the people to be resolute with their votes in the 2023 general elections, Aderinokun said, “the last-minute projects are mere political gambits to deceive the masses who were neglected since eight years ago.”

Aderinokun made the statement during his engagement with the people of the Olambe community at a meeting in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The PDP candidate lamented “the poor road network in Ifo,” while condemning the lack of government support to communities in the area.

“The state of roads in Ifo Local Government is terrible, it is glaring that the APC people have failed. Our roads and buildings have been gathering dust for years, don’t let them deceive you with last-minute projects,” he said.