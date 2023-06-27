Don’t Pay Attention To Offset’s Cheating Allegations – Cardi B

Popular rapper, Cardi B has come out to clear her name shortly after her husband, Offset accused her of sleeping with another man. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Offset cannot accuse her of all the things he knows he is guilty of, so he should stop finding ways to raise issues where there is none.

Cardi added that if she indeed slept with someone behind his back, it would be out in the open.

Her words, “First of all, let me say.”

“You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen, Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all.”

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”