Don’t Spend Your Life Acquiring Wealth Without Creating Time To Enjoy It – Obi Cubana

Popular Billionaire, Obi Cubana has come out to share his observation about wealth. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only advise people to stop spending all their lives acquiring wealth without creating time to enjoy it, because wealth sometimes gets squandered after the person is dead.

He added that because some people failed to heed this advice, children of rich men are now serving the children of poor men.

His words, “Read with an open mind….

Today the children of yesterdays rich are serving the children of yesterdays poor…..

“The poor men’s children of yesterdays are busy buying out the properties of rich men of yesterdays, from the children they acquired and left those properties for! It’s the cycle of life!!!

“Funny enough, most of the rich NEVER enjoyed the luxury of the wealth they were busy acquiring while alive!

“Our people have a saying ‘ọlu ụnọ na-amuta ole ụnọ’ Translated ‘the builder/acquiring man gives birth to a seller-son…..’

“Last line: While you toil and work very hard to acquire, make out time to enjoy the proceeds of your hard work!

“Most importantly, may your acquired wealth be beneficial to mankind, and not a source of pain and oppression….…

“Time is ticking, and nothing lasts forever……SELAH!”