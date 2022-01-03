Doubts as social unrest, govt policies shows on equities in 2021

Disturbed by the marginal 5.7% per cent growth witnessed in the nation’s stock market in 2021, compared to 50.3% rise achieved in 2020, investors have called for the implementation of appropriate legislation that will help tackle insecurity and other macroeconomic challenges challenging the capital market.

To stimulate investment and propel a boom in the market in the new year include downward review of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), policy stability, stable foreign exchange policy and implementation of appropriate legislation that would compel major enterprises to be listed to deepen the market.

At the close of trading last year, the all-share index, which stood at 40,270.76 as at December 31, 2020 rose by 2,445.68 points or 5.7% to 42,716.44 in December 31, 2021 while the market capitalisation of listed equities increased by N1.2 trillion to 22,296 trillion from 21.056 trillion achieved as at December 31, 2020.

Although the market closed upbeat at the end of 2021 trading, operators argued that the 5.7% rise is insignificant, when compared to 50.3% growth achieved in 2020.