Ebonyi Govt Establishes Seven-Member Committee to Oversee State Honours

The Ebonyi State Government has taken a significant step toward recognising and celebrating the achievements of individuals who have contributed meaningfully to the state’s development.

In this regard, the government has established a seven-member Honours Advisory Committee.

This newly formed committee is tasked with the crucial responsibility of identifying and selecting deserving recipients for state honours and awards.

The committee is chaired by the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Patricia Obila, a respected figure in the state known for her leadership and commitment to public service.

Alongside her are six distinguished members from various sectors, each bringing a wealth of experience and integrity to the task at hand.

These members include Senator Anthony Agbo, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu, Chief Mathias Adum, Dr Boniface Chima, Mr Godwin Mbam, and Professor Grace Umezurike.

The inauguration of the committee was held at the State Executive Council Chamber, where Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed his confidence in the calibre of the individuals selected to serve on this committee.

According to the governor, the members were chosen based on their proven integrity and track record of service.

He emphasised that the task of the committee is both significant and challenging, as they are expected to meticulously evaluate potential honourees and ensure that only those who have made exceptional contributions to the development of the state and society at large are selected for recognition.

Governor Nwifuru highlighted the importance of objectivity and fairness in the committee’s work.

He noted that the current societal climate is one where many individuals seek recognition, even in cases where their contributions may not warrant such honours.

This, he pointed out, makes the committee’s task even more demanding.

The governor urged the members to remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence and to focus on nominating individuals who truly deserve the state’s highest honours.

“We live in a time when everyone is striving for recognition, often without making significant contributions to society.

Your role, therefore, is a difficult one as you must carefully select a few worthy individuals from among the many who may be vying for this honour,” Governor Nwifuru stated during the inauguration.

In a move that underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency and fairness, Governor Nwifuru assured the committee that the government would not interfere with the selection process.

He encouraged the committee members to carry out their duties with enthusiasm, dedication, and impartiality.

The governor also advised the committee not to limit their considerations to individuals in positions of authority or those with political influence.

Instead, he urged them to recognise contributions from all sectors of society, including those who have quietly but significantly impacted the state’s development.

“It is essential that your evaluation extends beyond those in power or those who are politically connected.

Only those who have genuinely distinguished themselves in service to our state should be considered.

Additionally, it would be fitting to acknowledge the contributions of our founding fathers, whose efforts laid the foundation for the progress we enjoy today,” the governor added.

This initiative by the Ebonyi State Government is a commendable effort to acknowledge and reward excellence within the state.

By constituting a committee of individuals with integrity and a deep understanding of the state’s history and challenges, the government has set a high standard for the selection of honourees.

The focus on merit-based recognition aims to inspire more citizens to contribute positively to the state’s growth and development, knowing that their efforts will be acknowledged and celebrated.

As the committee begins its work, there is a strong expectation that the selection process will be conducted with the utmost care, ensuring that the eventual honourees are truly deserving of the accolades they receive.

This approach not only upholds the dignity of the state’s honours system but also serves as a model for other states to follow in recognising and rewarding contributions to societal progress.

The creation of the Honours Advisory Committee marks a new chapter in Ebonyi State’s history, one that prioritises merit, fairness, and the celebration of genuine contributions to the public good.