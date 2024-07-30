Ebonyi State Governor Urges Youths to Shun Hunger Protest

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has called on the youths of the state to refrain from participating in the planned nationwide hunger protest scheduled for August 1.

The governor made this appeal on Wednesday during the Stakeholders Youth Engagement Summit held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abakiliki.

Governor Nwifuru emphasized his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the youth to thrive.

He highlighted the government’s focus on youth development through education, skills acquisition, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“I am aware of the planned protest against hunger and bad governance scheduled to take place across the country, including Ebonyi State.

While I understand the reasons and concerns that have led to this call to action, I strongly urge you all to refrain from participating in this protest,” Nwifuru stated.

He underscored the importance of the Youth Engagement Summit, describing it as a timely platform to address youth restiveness and their demands for policies that would enable them to achieve their life goals.

“Today is a day set aside to provide governments and other stakeholders in youth development with the opportunity to draw attention to issues that have direct bearing on our resolve to better the lots of our young people.

This event today is timely and appropriate at this period when our youths are restive and confrontational in their demands for policies that would make them fulfill their life purposes.

Today, we gather to listen, to learn, and to collaborate. I want to hear your ideas, your concerns, and your aspirations. We will work together to address the challenges you face and to unlock your full potential,” he said.

Governor Nwifuru reiterated his administration’s commitment to the People’s Charter of Needs, noting that many youths have benefited from the state’s skills development and empowerment programs.

“I am glad to inform you that most of the Youth Empowerment beneficiaries who got Two Million Naira each are doing very well in their respective businesses. Another batch of our youths will soon get their money.

Through gatherings like this, the youths are exposed to leadership training, character development, value re-orientation, conflict transformation and peace building among others.

By the end of year 2025, 20,000 youths will be trained in mechanized agriculture, small and medium scale enterprises and other varying productive ventures.

Expectedly, the state government will provide them with Microcredit facilities; thereby making them self-reliant and viable entrepreneurs with sustainable livelihood,” Nwifuru added.

He urged the youth to take advantage of these opportunities and engage in agriculture, which remains a viable alternative to white-collar jobs.