Edo Govt and Enstranged Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu Clash Over Political Appointments

The Edo State Government and the reinstated Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, are at odds over the appointment of political aides by Shaibu.

On Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja reinstated Shaibu, who had been impeached by the Edo State House of Assembly on March 8, 2024.

Following his reinstatement, Shaibu reappointed some of his former political aides.

The reinstated aides include Kingsley Ehigiamusor as Chief of Staff, Musa Ebomhiana as Chief Press Secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Akhaba as Senior Special Assistant, Charles Olubayo as Senior Special Assistant, Mustapha Lawal-Omokpo as Senior Special Assistant, Matthias Akhanemhe as Special Assistant, Comrade Robinson Akhenoba as Special Assistant, Robert Ojele as Special Assistant, and Isioma Ogochukwu as Special Assistant.

According to a statement signed by Musa Ebomhiana, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, these appointments are effective immediately.

Shaibu clarified that these are not new appointments but reinstatements in line with the court’s judgment.

He assured that more appointments would follow soon.

However, the Edo State Government, through a statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, dismissed the appointments as fake.

“The Edo State Government has observed some unsigned statements circulating on social media purporting to appoint certain persons as aides in the Office of the Deputy Governor.

The fake document should be disregarded as it is part of the provocative actions by the impeached Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to foment crisis in the state,” Nehikhare said.

He asserted that Omobayo Marvellous Godwins remains the Deputy Governor of Edo State and urged the public to disregard Shaibu’s actions.

“The Edo State Government is resolved to put Shaibu’s antics in check and ensure that the state continues to run smoothly.

We restate that Omobayo Marvellous Godwins remains the Deputy Governor of Edo State, and the public is enjoined to disregard the shenanigans orchestrated by Shaibu.”

The government assured residents that it would maintain peace and order, urging them to go about their lawful businesses.