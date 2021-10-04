No One Should Ask Me If I Saw Myself Going Far On The Show – BBNaija’s Whitemoney

BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney has come out to reveal questions he won’t want to answer during his media rounds. He recently revealed that there are some questions he won’t be entertaining from OAPs and presenters, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he really wouldn’t want anyone asking him if he saw himself coming this far on the show since the answer is obvious.

WhiteMoney added that he has done a lot of things in the house, including swimming games, charades, physical tasks, and mental tasks, so he doesn’t deserve such a question.

His words, “I have done a lot of things in this house. I have done swimming games, charades, physical tasks, and mental tasks. No OAP should ask me did you see yourself going this far during media rounds. Because they only studied mass communication and in this house, I have studied a lot of things than them. If any of them ask me I would just be answering Yes to all the questions.”

WOW.

