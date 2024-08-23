Edo Gubernatorial Candidate Withdraws, Joins APC

With the Edo State governorship election just weeks away, Dr Dennis Osahon Aikorogie, the National Rescue Movement (NRM) candidate, has announced his withdrawal from the race and his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This decision marks a significant political shift as the state prepares for a highly contested election.

On Friday, during a rally organised by the APC at Textile Mill Road in Benin City, Aikorogie made his decision public.

He cited his desire to contribute to Edo State’s progress as the primary reason for his withdrawal and subsequent support for the APC.

This move, he emphasised, is not merely a change of political affiliation but a commitment to ensuring that Edo State is governed by capable and action-oriented leaders.

“I am here today to lend my support to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa,” Aikorogie announced.

“I am joining forces with my supporters, members, and party faithful to back Okpebholo because we believe in his reliability and his proven track record.

This election is about choosing people who deliver results, not those who merely talk without action.”

Aikorogie’s endorsement of Senator Monday Okpebholo comes at a crucial time.

He highlighted Okpebholo’s deep connection with the people of Edo, noting that the senator has demonstrated a consistent commitment to his constituents, even before assuming his current office.

According to Aikorogie, Edo State needs a governor who is empathetic and has a history of meaningful engagement with the community, rather than someone unfamiliar with the state’s challenges.

The former NRM candidate revealed that over 5,000 of his followers would be joining him in his defection to the APC, further bolstering Okpebholo’s campaign.

Aikorogie urged Edo residents not to be discouraged by the challenges at the federal level, but to place their trust in Okpebholo’s ability to lead the state towards a brighter future.

“Despite the current state of affairs at the federal level, I urge all registered voters in Edo to stand behind the APC.

I am confident that under Senator Okpebholo’s leadership, Edo State will witness significant economic development, youth employment, and infrastructure growth. We must liberate our state from the clutches of corporate mismanagement,” he declared.

Aikorogie’s faith in Okpebholo’s ability to transform Edo State is rooted in the senator’s past performance.

He pointed out that Okpebholo has already proven his capability as a senator and expressed his belief that, if elected governor, Okpebholo would continue to bring positive changes to the state.

This strategic alliance is likely to have a considerable impact on the upcoming election, as Aikorogie’s defection to the APC adds momentum to Okpebholo’s campaign.

By aligning himself with a candidate he deems capable of delivering tangible results, Aikorogie has taken a stand that underscores the importance of effective leadership in driving the progress of Edo State.

As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on how this newly formed alliance will influence the voting dynamics in Edo State.

Aikorogie’s decision reflects a broader sentiment within the state: the need for leadership that is both responsive and responsible, capable of addressing the pressing issues facing the people of Edo.

In the weeks leading up to the election, the focus will likely remain on the key issues of economic development, infrastructure, and youth employment, areas where Okpebholo’s campaign has promised significant improvements.

Aikorogie’s support may prove to be a pivotal factor in rallying voters around these critical issues and in determining the outcome of the election.

The defection of a gubernatorial candidate to another party so close to an election is a rare and bold move, one that signals a shift in the political landscape of Edo State.

Whether this will translate into electoral success for the APC remains to be seen, but it certainly sets the stage for a closely watched and potentially transformative election.