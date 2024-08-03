Edo Police Arrest Two in Connection with Looted Palliative Rice

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two suspects linked to the looting of palliative rice from a truck parked in Urora community, near Benin City.

The arrests were confirmed by Funsho Adegboye, the Commissioner of Police, during a recent press briefing.

On August 1, as the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests commenced, a viral video emerged showing residents looting rice from a truck parked at a warehouse in Urora quarters, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area (LGA).

The 40-second clip depicted residents carrying multiple 10kg bags of rice, with claims that the warehouse belonged to the state government.

The video sparked a heated dispute between the Edo State Government and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding the rice’s ownership.

The Edo State Government denied ownership of the rice, attributing the viral video to APC propaganda. In response, the APC accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of deliberately withholding palliative measures from the people of Edo.

Tenebe, an APC representative, asserted during a press briefing that the video revealed a deliberate plan by Governor Obaseki to deny the public access to palliative provisions.

He alleged that a significant portion of the rice was being sold in local markets by a prominent market leader affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Tenebe further claimed that there were reports of multiple warehouses in the state hoarding rice and other essential items intended for the citizens.

“The emergence of the video showing the abandoned trailer load of Federal Government rice, labelled with Edo State Government inscriptions, has exposed Governor Obaseki’s alleged plan to deprive Edo people of necessary palliatives,” Tenebe stated.

He called for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate what he described as economic sabotage by the Governor.

Amidst the accusations, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) state chapter stepped in to clarify the situation.

Irekpono Omoike, the State Chairman of CAN, issued a statement asserting that the vandalised warehouse was owned by a vendor contracted by the association’s implementation committee for the Christian Feeding Programme.

According to Omoike, the rice was intended for distribution under this programme, and the vandalism occurred at a site managed by the vendor.

The clarification from CAN aimed to settle the dispute and refute the claims of political manoeuvring.

The incident has highlighted the tensions and conflicts surrounding the distribution of palliative aid amid ongoing protests and political disagreements.

The Edo State Police Command’s arrest of the two suspects signifies an important step in addressing the incident.

The involvement of multiple parties, including political factions and community organisations, underscores the complexity of the situation and the need for thorough investigations.

The dispute has drawn attention to broader issues related to the management and distribution of palliative measures, as well as the political implications of such events.

The arrest of the suspects and the subsequent clarification by CAN provide a glimpse into the unfolding drama surrounding the distribution of aid and the political tensions in Edo State.