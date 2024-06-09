Edo State APC Suffers Setback as Vice Chairman Resigns

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has experienced a significant blow with the resignation of its Edo Central Vice Chairman, Francis Inegbeneki.

In a letter dated June 6, 2024, addressed to the chairman of Ward 9, Opoji in Esan Central Local Government Area, Inegbeneki cited recent occurrences in his local government that conflicted with his political values as the reason for his departure.

Inegbeneki emphasized the need for the APC to be repositioned in the state and stated that his resignation was in the best interest of the Edo Central Senatorial District.

The letter reads:

“There comes a time in the life of every man when some hard decisions must be taken not only in one’s interest but in the general interest of his people. This is one of such moments.

“After 25 years as an active, financial, and dedicated grassroots politician in Edo State, and as one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, I believe that I have contributed my quota to the growth of the party in my Ward, Local Government Area, Senatorial District, State, and our country, Nigeria.

“However, some recent developments in the party in my LGA and State conflict with my core principles and values.

This has led me to do a serious evaluation of my political future in Edo State and decide on the way forward.

“After due consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I wish to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and my role as the State Vice Chairman.

It is a hard decision but it is the best in the interest of the good people of my Senatorial District.

“I wish to formally thank the party for availing me of the platform upon which I was elected the current party State Vice Chairman.

However, a lot needs to be done to reposition the party in Edo State.

“I thank all my teeming supporters and followers for their support and loyalty, despite the challenges. Now, it is time to chart a new course for the good of all.

“To all my friends, brothers, and sisters in the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wish you well and wish to let you know that we still remain what we are. I cherish our relationship, and nothing can change it.”