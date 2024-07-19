Edo Women call Obaseki’s Development Effort a profound failure, say Okpebholo will stop Bad Leadership

Edo State Women on Monday assessed the seven and half years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state, saying the ruling party had failed.

“A new type of leadership is needed in Edo State. Everything is going Monday Okpebholo’s way. We are standing by him as the state’s best choice to remove the PDP from Edo State Government House.”

They also expressed joy about Okpebholo’s honesty and ability to govern Edo State.

“Monday Okpebholo is the best man for the job. He is on track to win the September 21 governorship election — and maybe win it by a landslide.”

The women spoke about what Governor Godwin Obaseki did and the danger of electing PDP again in Edo State.

“We don’t want another transactional leader in Edo State. Godwin Obaseki lost sight of the ideals of good governance. Monday Okpebholo is willing and ready to return Edo State to the path of greatness and recover the lost years.”

At a joint meeting of the League of Women Voters in Edo State (LOWVIES), Edo Women’s Justice Network (EWJN) and Benin Women’s Forum (BWF) in Benin, the women scored the Obaseki-led PDP government low in health, education, agriculture, energy and electricity.

“Generally, Edo people are disappointed. The state infrastructure is in disrepair. The governor is a man in decline and has lost his political pull in the state.”

They accused the governor of harming ethnic and religious harmony in the state, isolating himself from the grassroots and turning a blind eye to the suffering of the people.

The women aired their views on the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates.

“The challenges facing Edo State now require a leader of a different mould. It requires dynamism, broadness and fresh perspective to the challenges of development.”

They vowed to stop the legacy of mismanagement in the state.

“We are going to show our true mettle in September. We don’t need a pompous know-it-all or a political charlatan as the next governor of Edo State.”

Chairperson of League of Women Voters in Edo State (LOWVIES), Mrs. Doris Idahosa in a statement hours after the meeting described the APC gubernatorial candidate as a charismatic leader with a strong moral belief of how things should be.

“Monday Okpebholo is the perfect person for the governorship job. He represents a moving target determined to push the frontiers of excellence in both the rural and urban areas. The APC candidate is brilliant, accessible and will make a difference in the politics and development of the state” they said.

The women praised Edo youths for the decreasing level of tolerance for poor performance by PDP elected and appointed officials in the state.

“Monday Okpebholo is a large-hearted philanthropist, a reputable humanist and a God-fearing individual. He can drive the state in the direction that we want it. So, he is just the natural choice of the people.”

The statement also underscored Okpebholo’s performance and leadership qualities.

“The APC governorship candidate is a man of action and few words. He believes in performance and has been tested and proven over the years. His track records speak for him, he doesn’t believe in talking too much.”

The women commended the youths and traditional rulers in the state for supporting the gubernatorial ambition of the APC candidate.

The women said Okpebholo would empower the people, improve the business environment and uphold the values of communal harmony that make Edo State a unique model for us all.

“Monday Okpebholo is a very thorough man with deep religious values. He will ensure the unity of the state, drive productivity and growth, raise the standard of living in the state and improve the lot of everyone. He will lead the state to the next level, run an open government with accountability standards, upgrade existing roads, and ensure that all roads in the state have adequate drainage systems to aggressively check the menace of flooding and erosion.”

“Monday Okpebholo will ensure lasting peace through security and good governance, decent education, adequate medical care and affordable housing. Agriculture will witness a turnaround. Youth employment and women empowerment will be given attention. Rapid results will be achieved in the economic sector” the statement added.

Credit: Henry Ovie