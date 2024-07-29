EFCC apprehends 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended eleven individuals suspected of internet fraud in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects, comprising nine men and two women, were intercepted and arrested along Ikpa Road. Their detention followed credible intelligence regarding their alleged involvement in internet fraud, lavish lifestyles, and naira spraying at events in the Uyo metropolis.

Vehicles seized during the operation include a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number ABC 553 LD (Abuja), a Toyota Camry LE with registration number KKN 48 AE (Akwa Ibom), two Honda Accord cars with registration numbers LSR 754 AQ (Lagos) and LSR 475 FN (Lagos), a Toyota saloon car with registration number RBC 1898J (Abuja), and a Lexus 300 saloon car with registration number JJJ 423 JK (Lagos).

Additionally, fifteen smartphones and ten bundles of N200 notes were recovered from the suspects.

The individuals will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.