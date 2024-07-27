Eliozu Health Programme Disruption: Group Condemns Mr Chijioke’s Malicious Allegations

A recent disruption in the Eliozu Health Programme has prompted strong condemnation from a local group regarding Mr Chijioke’s defamatory claims.

The group has accused Mr Chijioke of spreading malicious slander that undermines the integrity of the health initiative.

The people of Eliozu town in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, are outraged by the scurrilous allegations made by Mr Chijioke Ihunwo against the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule. In a recent interview, Ihunwo brazenly lied about Amaewhule’s involvement in disrupting a health program at the Eliozu Health Center, a claim that is utterly false and malicious.

The Eliozu Youth Association, CDC Chairman, and CDC Secretary have issued a joint statement vehemently denying the allegations and exposing Ihunwo’s true intentions. They revealed that Amaewhule had not visited his hometown in days and did not lead or sponsor anyone to disrupt the health program. Instead, they alleged that Ihunwo, notorious for his thuggish behaviour, stormed the community with imported thugs, causing chaos and attempting to use the health centre for his political rallies.

Furthermore, the group condemned Ihunwo’s previous attacks on Amaewhule’s family, including the October 31, 2023, incident where he led thugs to attack Amaewhule’s official residence. They also highlighted Ihunwo’s threat to “return fire for fire” and his call for the President to sack the IG of police, which they believe is a clear indication of his desperation and willingness to incite violence.

The group has urged the public to disregard Ihunwo’s allegations, describing them as “despicable lies” and “a smear campaign” orchestrated by his sponsors. They have also called on security agencies to take Ihunwo’s threats seriously, believing he is a danger to peace and stability in the state.

The statement concludes by expressing unwavering support for Amaewhule and his contributions to the constituency and Rivers State, and gratitude to Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for his unwavering support. They also commend the police and security agencies for maintaining peace in the state and country.