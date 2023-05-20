Sir Jim Ratcliffe Named 2nd Richest Man In Britain

Manchester United bidder and British businessman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has risen to second on The Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune close to £30billion. The chief executive of chemical company, INEOS recently made a bid to take over take over Manchester United from the Glazer family, and fans have been reacting.

Ratcliffe, who was previously ranked 27th on the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List, has now risen to second in the 2023 ranking with wealth believed to be £29.688b, only behind the Hinduja family.

The Sunday Times wrote, “This year we have new information about the full scale of INEOS’ profits and that has made us confident that INEOS is now worth at least £40bn.”

“We have also learned more about the personal assets that Jim has accumulated over the past 25 years.”

